Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the OG fashion goddess in India and there’s no denying that. Over the years, she has represented Bollywood at prestigious events in the west including Cannes. It’s not Cannes until Rai makes a stunning appearance at the red carpet. Today, we bring you a throwback look of her from 2017, where she donned a Michael Cinco cleavage revealing gown and officially won the extraordinary fashion affair at the event. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures below.

Advertisement

Aishwarya is an epitome of grace and beauty. She happens to be one of the most beautiful actresses in the world and has time and again proved the same with her red carpet appearances. Back in 2017, the beauty wore a gorgeous gown with a dramatic skirt and well, it’s still one of the best Cannes appearances in the history of fashion if you would ask us.

Advertisement

In 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet wearing Michael Cinco and looked straight out of a Disney movie giving us fashion goals. The gown had a fitted bodice with a dramatic skirt, revealing cleavage neckline and well, it indeed was a fashion winner at the red carpet.

The Devdas actress went with minimalistic makeup to go with her gown with just bold kohl winged eyes, nude lips and middle-parting straight simple hairdo. Take a look at her pictures below:

Oh my my, is there even a look that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can’t slay! She looks like a goddess here.

What are your thoughts on Bachchan winning the extraordinary fashion affair with her Michael Cinco gown at Cannes 2017? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Maternity Fashion: Deep-Plunging Neckline Bodysuit To Kaftan & Pantsuit, There’s No Possible Look That This Bollywood Beauty Has Missed Out On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram