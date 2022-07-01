When Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child, the internet went haywire. They revealed the news with an adorable photo where she could be seen wearing a bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline. Since then, Sonam has been setting new levels of maternity fashion, especially for Indian women.

The Neerja actress is known for her fashion sense. She has time and again proven to be the style queen of Bollywood through her red carpet looks, casual wear, and more. No one can do it better than Sonam, which is why we are going to talk about her maternity looks today.

Sonam Kapoor has a chic, minimalist style, which also goes overboard with her iconic fashion statement pieces. In this look, Sonam looks comfortable while wearing a cobalt blue jogger pants/blazer combo from Paul Smith. The mom-to-be wore a white top under it and paired it with Nike’s white sneakers.

Fashion runs in the Kapoor family’s blood, as her sister Rhea Kapoor styles this second look of Sonam Kapoor’s. The actress is an Indian goddess draped in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree that flaunts her belly. She is adorned in heirloom jewellery from Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor’s collection.

A bold and stylish maternity look of hers! Sonam went all black with a sheer black kaftan, black bralette, pants, and heels. Her bold eye-makeup and earrings steal the attention. This proves that moms-to-be can dazzle it up.

For her baby shower, the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen sporting a pink flowy maxi dress from Emilia Wickstead. The dress featured a floor-length cape enhancing her penchant for power dressing.

The pregnancy announcement photo that has heart had Sonam Kapoor in a square neckline black jumpsuit with plunging cleavage. Her head lying on her husband’s lap while she held stomach was everything and so was the top she wore. It was simple and chic.

Sonam Kapoor’s last maternity look that grabs the eyeballs is the one where she wears another Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. With the baby bump once again in focus in this regal look, it reminds us of the beauty of motherhood. The bonafide fashionista poses with elegance and grace in this fit.

