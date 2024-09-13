Sonam Kapoor might be away from the big screen since long but the actress has never been away from the limelight. She is in the news for some reason or the other and the current reason seems to be an enhancement to her massively rich and illustrious life in London. If reports are to be believed then Sonam, along with husband Anand Ahuja & son Veer Ahuja are all set to shift into a sprawling property in Notting Hill!

Harish Ahuja’s 231 Crore Investment!

Sonam‘s father-in-law, Harish Ahuja, as per reports, has brought a property offering more than 20,000 square feet of space and is a short walk from Kensington Gardens in Notting Hill, London. The deal has been locked for a massive 231 crore.

A report by the Economic Times suggests that Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja might occupy this luxurious property very soon. However, it is still not sure if the property is a gift to Sonam & Anand from Harish Ahuja or if he will be the sole owner of the property.

Ahuja Family Net Worth

One thing is for sure that the purchase has added to the assets of the Ahuja family and their current net worth sans the purchase stands at 10,015 crore! That is a massive amount of money. In fact, Sonam Kapoor‘s father-in-law holds the maximum assets in this cumulative amount. Meanwhile, Sonam owns 1.1% of the cumulative family assets.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s Combined Net Worth 2024

Sonam and Anand, together, enjoy assets worth 4,115 crore. The Neerja star owns 115 crore, and her husband, Anand Ahuja, has an immense 4000 crore net worth. Together, they might rule some part of the world with that much money!

Harish Ahuja’s Net Worth

Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law, Harish Ahuja, owns a company, Shahi Exports – India’s largest garment manufacturer, and the man is worth 5,900 crore, according to Business Insider! His son, Anand Ahuja, is the director of Shahi Exports. The Ahujas own a bungalow worth 173 crore in Delhi’s Lutyen zone on the Prithviraj Road, one of the most influential places in the National capital!

Well, Sonam Kapoor was definitely born to live like a queen!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

