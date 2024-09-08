Singer Karan Aujla was recently in the news after a fan threw a shoe at him in one of his recent concerts. Despite angrily confronting the fan, the singer handled the situation well. Nevertheless, 2024 has been a good year for the singer-rapper as his track ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Bad Newz became a viral chartbuster. Let us look at the jaw-dropping net worth of the singer.

Karan Aujla, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla, hails from Ghurala, Ludhiana. He started his career as a songwriter with Jassie Gill’s track ‘Range’ from his Replay album. Slowly, he gained recognition when his songs like ‘Property Of Punjab’, ‘Yaarian Ch Fikk’, ‘Unity’, and ‘Alchohol’ started becoming chartbusters. Karan’s songs were also included in the UK Asian chart. Plus, he was mentioned in the list of Spotify’s Most Popular Artists in the Punjabi Music Industry. Needless to say, he built an enviable net worth through his singing career, brand endorsements, concerts, and business ventures.

Karan Aujla also owns a record company called Geet MP3 and a clothing brand called Hukam Clothing. The ‘Goin Off’ singer reportedly charges around 7 to 8 lakh for his songs and concerts. According to a news report in CA Knowledge, Karan’s estimated net worth is 108 crore. His monthly income is around 15 lakhs, while his yearly income is jaw-dropping 8 crore.

The ‘Nothing Lasts’ singer owns a luxury residence in Canada, British Columbia’s Surrey region. Karan Aujla is also fond of hoarding luxury cars in his vehicles. He is the proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Like his contemporaries, Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, AP Dhillon, and Hardy Sandhu, Karan Aujla is among the highest-paid Punjabi artists in the Indian music sphere.

The report further stated that Karan Aujla’s net worth in 2023 was 100 crore, which means his net worth spiked by over 8 crore in a year. In 2022, the singer’s net worth was reportedly 91 crore, while in 2021, it was 83 crore. In 2020, Karan’s net worth was around 75 crore, while in 2019, it was over 66 crore. Well, needless to say, Karan Aujla’s net worth has only witnessed an upward graph over the years which is a sign of true success.

