Netizens Can't Get Enough of Bad Newz' Tauba Tauba, Reels Trend With Vicky Kaushal's Moves Stealing The Show

Bad Newz’ latest track, Tauba Tauba, is trending hot on social media – hotter than a dhaba curry on a summer day. This high-energy dance number by Punjabi rapper Karan Aujla, features Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

The lyrics are straight fire (“Abhi thoda saa nahi lag raha iraada, Choti bahut lambi nahi rakhi hai mutiyar ne, haye dikhta nahi hai paraanda, dikhta hai prada!”), capturing that carefree Gen Z vibe perfectly. Karan Aujla mixes trendy Punjabi rap with peppy beats, keeping it true to its roots but catchy for everyone.

But Tauba Tauba isn’t just a banger; it’s a full-blown social media trend! Influencers like Kusha Kapila and Prajakta Koli are busting out hilarious reels recreating the dance moves, and the hashtag #TaubaTaubaChallenge is overflowing with creative videos from everyday people putting their own spin on the choreography.

The real showstopper, though? Vicky Kaushal! Finally unleashing his inner Punjabi munda, Vicky crushes it in the music video (choreographed by the legendary Bosco-Ceasar). Fans are obsessed with his moves and trying to copy them in their reels, taking the trend to a whole new level.

Tauba Tauba is taking social media by storm with its infectious energy, fire lyrics, and killer dance moves. The #TaubaTaubaChallenge is only gonna get bigger, so get ready to see this song everywhere for months to come. Check out the original music video and try not to dance – we dare you!

