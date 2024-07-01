Calling all party people! Get ready to hit the dance floor because a collaboration unlike any other is about to drop. Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla have joined forces for a foot-stomping party anthem in the upcoming film Bad Newz. Read further for more details!

Tauba Tauba marks Karan Aujla’s much-awaited Bollywood debut, and fans are already eager to hear what magic these two powerhouses will create together.

The song, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, is set to be released tomorrow, and promises to be the ultimate grooving experience.

Catch the teaser here:

About Bad Newz

The plotline of the film is unique. Just like Dharma Productions’ previous offering, Good Newwz, where a goof-up during IVF changes the sperm donors (husbands) of two would-be mothers, Bad Newz brings another biological goof-up with a one-of-a-kind miracle: two men turn fathers to a pregnant woman in a hilarious mix-up. This is a never-before-seen concept that has already intrigued the audiences.

Bad Newz hits theaters on July 19th, 2024. With a fresh pairing of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, the film promises a hilarious ride filled with romance, confusion, and of course, some killer dance numbers.

So, mark your calendars, crank up the volume, and get ready to experience the “King of All Collaborations” with Tauba Tauba!

