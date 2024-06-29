Bad Newz Trailer Verdict: This Super Comedy Ft. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Ammy Virk & [A Subtle Katrina Kaif] Is A Must Watch

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are ready to strike a laughter riot in the theaters with their upcoming film Bad Newz. The trailer of the film has already crossed 16 million views on YouTube and promises a funny ride with a quirky plotline.

The story of the film is very linear and simple. Triptii Dimri finds out that due to a biological mess, the father of her child is not a man but two men! A biological miracle. And while the two men now have to share the fatherhood journey, it is the mother who would eventually choose one of them.

The trailer of the film is so promising that this much-needed comedy is a recommended must watch for film lovers. But if you feel that this is just an out of the blue recommendation then we have five solid reasons to help you sort out why to watch Bad Newz in the theaters.

The Hasi Ke Thahake

The entire star cast is high on comedy. Right from Triptii Dimri to Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia. In fact, the punches are landing so smoothly that it feels like a freshly baked comedy getting delivered in Bollywood after so long!

The Unique Plotline

The plotline of the film is very unique. Just like Dharma Productions’ previous offering Good Newwz where a goof-up during IVF changes the sperm donors (husbands) of two would-be mothers, similarly, Bad Newz brings another biological goof-up with one of a kind miracle where two men turn fathers to a pregnant woman in a hilarious mix-up. A never seen before concept that has already intrigued the audiences.

The Chemistry

The chemistry between the characters is undeniably crackling. Be it Triptii Dimri‘s chemistry with Vicky Kaushal or the actor’s love-hate equation with Ammy Virk. All are perfectly synched in the meter and rhythm of the film.

The Song!

Talking about rhythm, the film is also rehashing a Shah Rukh Khan song – Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, and audio snippets in the trailer are already making us excited to see the song in an entirely new avatar. Just like Jhumka was done so right in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaanii.

Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Personal’ Touch!

Vicky Kaushal has offered his personal touch to this film, bringing Katrina Kaif and her subtle mention. He even takes a personal dig with his film Manmarziyaan. There are more Bollywood references that seem to work very well for the film.

About Bad Newz

The film has been helmed by Anand Tiwari and stars Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead along with Neha Dhupia, supporting the film with her snappy comic timing. The film will be released on July 19, and we have given you enough reasons to see it in the theaters. Thank us later!

