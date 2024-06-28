Kalki 2898 AD has opened to a massive hysteria with 191 crore worldwide opening, bringing a share of 22.50 crore with the Hindi version and 93 crore net in India. It is the biggest opener of Indian Cinema in 2024. However, despite gaining such huge numbers there are a few records that the film could not break despite aiming.

Kalki stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Saswat Chatterjee, with unbelievable cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Verma, and Mrunal Thakur. But despite such a stellar cast, the film could not turn the hysteria into hysterical numbers as well.

While Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest opener in India in 2024 surpassing Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram’s 42 crore by a huge margin. It is raking in 121% higher box office collection, than Mahesh Babu’s biggest opening film of 2024. But there were other major records that were waiting to be destroyed by the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Here are three major records that Kalki 2898 AD aimed to break but failed to achieve the milestone.

Highest Hindi Opener Of 2024

Prabhas was aiming to surpass Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s 24.60 crore at the Hindi Box Office with Fighter to become the highest-grossing Hindi opener of 2024. However, Kalki 2898 AD garnered only 22.50 crore on day 1, making the film stay below Fighter, claiming the spot for the second biggest Hindi opener of 2024.

Highest Opener For Prabhas

Looking at the hysteria, the film created before its release, it was expected to turn into the highest opener for Prabhas. The record stands with Baahubali 2, which collected 41 crore in Hindi, 213 crore worldwide, and 123 crore in India. It could not surpass this giant number on any front. Kalki 2898 AD collected 193 crore worldwide, 22.50 crore in Hindi, and 93 crore in India.

Highest Indian Opener India & Worldwide

Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to open huge, and trends suggested that it might take a roaring start at 200+ crore. However, it settled at 193 crore and could not cross the highest opener worldwide – RRR at 223 crore worldwide and 134 crore in India.

