SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion redefined the box office of Indian cinema by doing unimaginable things. Released several years ago, the film still remains unbeatable in several aspects and that speaks volumes about its craze back then. In fact, it still holds the top spot in the highest Monday collection in India for a Hindi film. Keep reading to know more!

Released in 2017, the film features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and others in key roles. It saw tremendous pre-release buzz with everyone being curious to know, “Katappan ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?”. It became a rage on social media and when the film was released, the response was out of this world.

In the Hindi version alone, Baahubali 2 did a miracle by hitting the 500 crore mark. Of course, the film opened on a strong note and maintained a rock-solid momentum during weekdays. Even after 6 years, it still rules the chart of the highest Monday collection for Hindi films.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Monday collections for Hindi films:

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 40.25 crores Gadar 2 – 38.70 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 36.54 crores Housefull 4 – 34.56 crores Krrish 3 – 33.41 crores Jawan (Hindi) – 30.50 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.05 crores KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 25.57 crores Pathaan (Hindi) – 25.50 crores Sanju – 25.35 crores

Let’s see who’ll dethrone Baahubali 2 as we await big releases like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

