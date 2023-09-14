Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is unstoppable and is on a record-breaking spree. Right from its opening day onwards, the biggie is surpassing milestones one after another. Even before completing a week at the worldwide box office, the film is already among the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the film is being lauded as Shah Rukh Khan’s best work in recent times by many. The director has done his job brilliantly and has presented the actor in the massiest avatar possible, and the results are in front of everyone. In the first 6 days itself, the mark of 600 crores has been crossed with an average of over 100 crores per day.

As per the update of the first 6 days, Jawan has created history for a Bollywood film by hitting the 600 crore mark in just 6 days. It stands at 345.60 crores net collection at the Indian box office, which equals 407.80 crores gross. In overseas, Shah Rukh Khan has yet again proved his dominance and the film is already a blockbuster with 213.32 crores gross raked in so far. Combining the gross figures, the worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 621.12 crores gross.

With this, Jawan has been placed at 8th position in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films (also includes Hindi dubbed versions of South films) at the worldwide box office. Today, it will cross Gadar 2’s 670+ crores gross and the next big target for the film will be Aamir Khan’s PK (831.50 crores gross).

