Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan could be termed a bonafide success, solely taking into consideration the glorious run it has been enjoying at the box office. With budget and costs in the picture, of course, the verdict changes, but no one can deny that Atlee hit it out of the park with his direction, and Bollywood has been revived in a big way. Scroll below for exciting details on day 8’s advance booking!

Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leads, has been holding its fort strongly in its first week. The film released last Thursday hasn’t gone below the 20 crore mark, and clearly, the situation here is far from the mid-week blues. The collections in Hindi (till Tuesday) are 306.58 crores in Hindi and 345.60 crores in all languages.

Coming to day 8 advance booking, Jawan has already sold 1.80 lakh+ tickets. And with that, it has added 4.25 crores gross to its collections (excluding blocked seats). The audience will now eventually prefer to book hours before or opt for spot bookings, which will help Shah Rukh Khan starrer grow further at the Indian box office.

And with that, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan has concluded its extended first week on a historic note. Collections of Wednesday are expected to stay over 20 crores, which will cross the 380 crores mark with a considerable margin in all languages.

The Shah Rukh Khan mania isn’t only restricted to India but spread across the globe. UAE, New Zealand and Canada are markets that are actively bringing in huge collections. And the proof is that 621.12 crores gross have been garnered globally in just 6 days.

