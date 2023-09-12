Jawan has been ruling the globe and how! Be it North or South, India or Worldwide, the film has been on a record-breaking spree. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, it also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, who is also seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film, which is garnering accolades across the globe and is being liked by the masses also sees Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles. Amid all the success the film is enjoying, we came across an old video of Vijay Sethupathi.

For the uninitiated, the film recently collected 282 crore at the domestic box office and above 500 crore worldwide. Amid its global success, Sethupathi’s old video about talking about a car worth a crore has gone viral and it’s been widely spread for all the right reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share this unseen video of Vijay Sethupathi where he’s talking about people not buying car worth 5-6 lakhs but later buying a car worth a crore years later. Recalling an incident, he shared, “One day I saw a car on the road. I asked my wife “What car is it? How much is it? She replied, “It’s a Skoda. It will be around 20-26 Lakhs.” “Will people buy such expensive car?” This was back in 2008-2009. “There are cars for 5-6 lakhs, why won’t they buy those?” That’s what I was thinking I didn’t know I would buy a car worth a crore.”

Ever since the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but praise the actor for his humbles. Commenting on Vijay Sethupathi’s video, a user wrote, “Gotta love this man. So talented & self made, such a genuinely nice guy too”

While another said, “Hopefully post-Jawan, he can buy another big one.”

Spilling the beans on his car collection, a Redditor commented, “This was an old interview of him and the expensive car he had that time was a BMW 7 series, other than that he had a an old Mercedes car which he bought on a second hand. His car collection after this was Mercedes G350, Mini Cooper, Toyota Fortuner and an Innova. Since he spoke about car, he said that he bought a car worth 1Cr as he only had a 7series at that time.”

Vijay Sethupathi earlier garnered accolades for headlining Farzi co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashii Khanna.

Must Read: When Nayanthara Received Flak For Wearing Slippers Inside Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam As She Walked Hand-In-Hand With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News