“Pushpa…Pushpa Raj.” Allu Arjun’s loyal fans can finally know when they will get to hear this iconic dialogue again as the release date of Pushpa 2 has finally been announced. Yes, the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster is coming to the theatres very soon. Arjun took to his official Twitter account to break the news and it soon caused chaos on social media as the film soon started trending. Scroll down to know the details.

Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 was released in 2021 and apart from Allu, it saw Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film was recently in the news after it won the coveted National Award for Best Actor and Best Music Director.

Alright, coming to the release date of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun announced on Twitter – with a stunning poster of the movie, that the film will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024. The fans will have to wait almost a year before they can throng to the theatres to watch the mass hysteria. Also, Pushpa 2 will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. It will be interesting to see if Ajay will push the release date of his cop drama or not. Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 was recently reported to go bigger than RRR. And, if this was not enough, it was also recently reported that Pushpa: The Rule is already running in profits after selling its audio rights for more than 500 million.

Social media users could not contain their excitement as soon as Allu Arjun shared the release date of Pushpa 2. One user dubbed it as, “The Biggest Pan India Hit,” as another chimed in and claimed, “500 Cr in 1st week sure.” One fan said, “2000 CR LOADING” while another adding, “King will rule Indian cinema.”

The next one tweeted, “What. We’ll have to wait another long year. OMG. The wait will be long but I hope in the end it will be all worth it.” Another shared, “Pushpa will eat Singham.”

One person added, “This film will do definitely huge bussiness in pan india level allu arjun again going to show the levels of stardom it will be huge takkar to singham again .” And, one said, “Singham se clash mei dono films ka north xud jaega. Pushpa ka toh phir bhi South support hai, singham toh pura khatam.”

A fan tweeted, “Blockbuster loading,” as another added, “ohh..,.. Happy and sad in same poster happy for finally got release date and sad for still have to wait this long.”

