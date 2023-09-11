Rajinikanth needs no introduction. He is the king of the South and has millions and millions of fans across the world. His recently released film Jailer created a massive outbreak with its success. Now, it has made its way to the OTT platform, giving a chance to create a stirring controversy among the streaming audience.

An image from Jailer created controversy as the speculations are going on that it was first thought by Lokesh Kanagaraj for Leo. And do you know Rajinikanth was his first choice for the role? Scroll ahead to read more.

Well, Lokesh Kanagaraj had narrated Leo’s story to Rajinikanth as he wanted him to star in his film. However, the Thalaiva backed out of the movie and used the same scene in Jailer. It was reported that as the scene was used without Lokesh’s consent, he won’t be working with Rajinikanth further.

But what is the truth?

Well, there are a few versions of it. A lot of people have been claiming Leo stole the sniper shoot scene from Jailer and not the other way around, while others are stating that Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar, the directors of Leo and Jailer, knew everything. There were rumours that Jailer and Vikram’s storylines were the same, and recently, Nelson revealed that he met Lokesh way before Vikram was released and discussed Jailer’s story. After Vikram was shot, Lokesh suggested he should check the shot footage to avoid any clash. Then, he found that only story establishments were similar and kept it that way so that his film wouldn’t get compromised.

Well, at this point, a Jailer vs Leo controversy would have fitted properly, causing the fans to go for an online war. This all started with a tweet from Madras Diaries on X. But at the end of the day, the official account put out a statement refuting all the claims, “We’re not responsible for the news that is spreading. The one which is circulating Is edited. We’ve never posted that in any of our handles.”

Well, probably it’s not true, and everything just heightened up for all the fan theories. What do you think? Let us know.

