Not too many know this. But Allu Arjun was offered a role in the Shah Rukh Khan vehicle Jawan.

Allu declined the offer, with good reason. The role that Allu was offered was eventually done by Sanjay Dutt.

Says a source from Hyderabad, “Director Atlee was keen to bring a big Southern star into the pre-climax sequence in Jawan. But after Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun was not keen on a cameo appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. This is where Sanjay Dutt sportingly stepped in.”

After Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun wants to further consolidate his position as a pan-India star in the sequel to Pushpa. No effort is being spared to give the gloss and sophistication to the sequel comparable with international cinema.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of speculations around a collaboration between Atlee and Allu. The Jawan director has confirmed the news a few days ago and promised fans good news is on the cards!

