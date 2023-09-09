Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and also starring Trisha, is set for its big release on October 19 worldwide. One of the most-anticipated films of the year, this flick is Vijay’s second mega outing this year after the commercial hit Varisu, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role. Despite over a month remaining to Leo’s release, pre-sales of the film have gone off the chart, especially in the United Kingdom where the craze around Vijay’s upcoming action-flick is unparalleled.

According to Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor that has bagged the rights for Leo in the UK and Europe, the film has achieved an unprecedented pre-sales milestone in the UK, setting the stage for the hit in the making. The company recently revealed that a staggering 10,000+ tickets have already been reserved for Leo in the pre-sale in just 24 hours, becoming the first-ever Tamil film to achieve this feat.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ahimsa Entertainment shared the details about Thalapathy Vijay next. They wrote, “WHOA! We set the stage, but you stole the show! Over 10k tickets sold in under 24 hours, crossing ã100k in sales.. feeling the MASS? The love you’ve shown for #LEO in the UK has left us speechless. Oct 19 is our day to celebrate #Thalapathy. Let’s make it unforgettable! (sic),” the caption read.

WHOA! We set the stage, but you stole the show! Over 10k tickets sold in under 24 hours, crossing £100k in sales.. feeling the MASS? 🙌 The love you’ve shown for #LEO in UK has left us speechless. Oct 19 is our day to celebrate #Thalapathy. Let’s make it unforgettable! ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/so9T6rGvTr — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) September 8, 2023

Vijay enjoys an inimitable fan following in the UK and it’s evident from his current and past box office numbers. Varisu was his highest-grossing film in the UK, before its release in theatres, selling over 12,500 tickets one week before its release.

Talking about Leo, its pre-sales are six times higher than the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer in the UK in the first 24 hours. With the ongoing response, Leo may head toward becoming one of the highest-grosser Tamil films of all time in the UK. Currently, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and Jailer hold the fort with each film recording £1.34 million total gross in the UK, as per IMDB.

Leo is currently in the post-production stage and the team is working on its final CG work in Bangalore. Breaking Thalapathy Vijay’s low-key promotional strategies in the past, rumours are rife that Leo may take the conventional route with the makers planning to carry out mega campaigns to promote the film. Leo also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

