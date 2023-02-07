Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar locking horns at the box office with Varisu and Thunivu got us engaged for good as we saw several exciting updates coming in. Now, as per the latest development, Vijay has got his highest-grossing film ever while Ajith has got his 200 crore grosser on the worldwide front. Keep reading to know about the latest collections!

Both Tamil superstars came face to face at the box office after 8 long years. As expected, the atmosphere at ticket windows had been electrifying, especially in Tamil Nadu. The good thing is, both the Pongal releases have turned out to be commercial successes for the makers and distributors. The overseas performance of both films has been surprisingly better than expected.

As per the latest update, Thalapathy Vijay has got his highest-grossing film ever with Varisu as it has earned 297.86 crores gross so far at the worldwide box office. It surpassed Bigil’s 296 crores. It made 208.86 crores gross in India (177 crores nett) and 89 crores gross in overseas. Even though the pace has gone down, the film has surprisingly come closer to 300 crores and it would be crossed eventually.

Speaking about Thunivu, Ajith Kumar has got his 200 crore grosser at the worldwide box office. The film has made 145.14 crores gross so far in India (123 crores nett) and 55 crores gross in the international markets. On the whole, the global collection stands at 200.14 crores gross.

It’s a bumper start in 2023 for Kollywood!

