Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office. It’s worth noting that despite highly polarizing reviews, the film did extremely well with the audience not just in India but overseas too. In the latest update coming in from the worldwide front, PS 1 has crossed the mark of 450 crores.

PS 1 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trishan, Chiyaan Vikram, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi and others, is said to be among the most expensive Indian films made to date. With a burden of a huge budget, the film looked in a dicey position when the mixed reviews started flowing in. However, PS 1 surprised one and all by staying super consistent all across the country and in international circuits.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has completed 19 days in theatres and has slowed down now. However, it continues to achieve milestones in its box office journey. Recently, it went past the mark of 450 crores and its current worldwide total stands at a whopping 456.30 crores* gross (all languages). It’s now the second highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time. The first spot is held by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (800 crores).

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will end up in second place and one can expect PS 2 to surpass the number of 2.0 given the kind of pre-release anticipation it will carry.

Meanwhile, PS 1 is already the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2022. It surpassed Vikram’s 426 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

