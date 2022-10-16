Mani Ratnam has finally got his much-deserved due at the box office with Ponniyin Selvan 1. Yesterday, the film surpassed the mammoth collections of Kamal Haasan led Vikram globally and now, it has unleashed a new feat in Tamil Nadu state which hasn’t been achieved by any film till now. Keep reading to know more.

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Prakash Raj in key roles, PS 1 is in its third week right now and is doing really well at ticket windows. As the subject is a very dear one to Tamil people, it is doing exceptionally well with the Tamil audience. In fact, the film is getting so much affection that it has gone on to create history in Tamil Nadu.

As per the industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crossed the 200 crore milestone at the Tamil Nadu box office. With this, it has become the only film from Kollywood to hit this mark in the state. The film is still going strong in TN, so expect more box office feats to be achieved in the coming days.

Meanwhile, actor Jayam Ravi, who plays Arun Mozhi Varman, the titular role in Ponniyin Selvan 1, recently disclosed that superstar Rajinikanth had called him after watching the film to congratulate him for his performance. Taking to Twitter, Jayam shared: “That one-minute conversation made my day, my year and added a whole new meaning to my career.” “Thank you Thalaiva for your kind words and childlike enthusiasm. I’m overwhelmed, humbled and blessed to know you loved the movie and my performance”, the tweet further read.

