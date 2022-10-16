The wait is finally over as Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office for 2022. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram was holding the top position since the month of June but the magnum opus dethroned it yesterday. Keep reading to know more about the same.

Released on 30th September, the epic period drama arrived in theatres in five Indian languages- Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Upon its release, it received highly polarizing reviews from the ticket-buying audience. Considering the same, the film has really surprised one and all with its huge numbers at the box office, both in India as well as overseas.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 completed its day 16 in theatres yesterday. As reported yesterday, PS 1 has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Vikram before the end of the weekend. As per the latest update, it has done a business of 240 crores nett (all languages) or 283.2 crores gross in India. In overseas, the film has done a business of 145 crores gross so far. Combining both, the grand worldwide total stands at 428.2 crores gross.

With these numbers, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has surpassed Vikram’s 426 crores gross to become the highest-grossing film from the Tamil industry in 2022. With still some fuel left in the tank, let’s see how far it goes.

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, PS 1 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prakash and others in key roles.

