After the release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s OG film is back in talks. Of course, a lot of comparisons are being made between the two. Be it the budget or the box office collections, everything is being discussed by box office enthusiasts. Amid all these comparisons, we’ll be taking a look at what was the cost of Vijay and Madhavan’s film and how much it earned in India.

For the unversed, the Hindi remake has been directed by the same directorial pair, Pushkar-Gayatri, who had helmed the original Tamil version. They are receiving all the praises for making a perfect remake by adding a Bollywood punch of a commercial entertainer. Whereas, the original version was much more raw in its treatment.

As Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha was much more simplistic and raw, the film was wrapped in a very limited budget of 11 crores. Yes, you read that right! Unlike the Hindi remake, even the actors charged a very low amount for the film and the overall production cost was very controlled. Thanks to it, the returns were humongous.

It is learnt that Vikram Vedha when released back in 2017, had earned a lifetime collection of 52 crores nett in India. When compared to its budget, the film earned almost 5 times its making cost, which is really amazing!

Meanwhile, recently at a promotional press conference, Hrithik Roshan was asked about meeting the standard set by Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram Vedha. He said, “I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done.”

