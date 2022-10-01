Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 released yesterday across the country in five Indian languages. As expected, the film had an excellent opening with its Tamil version. Interestingly, Telugu and Hindi versions too posted a good start. On day 2, the film has shown a positive sign at the box office and below is all you need to know.

PS 1 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and others in key roles. It opened yesterday with highly polarizing reviews. From torture to masterpiece, this magnum opus is getting all kinds of reactions from the ticket-buying audience. Contrary to such a mixed reaction, the film put on a strong show on its second day.

As per early trends flowing in, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is making 28-30 crores (all languages) on day 2. After a huge day 1 of 37 crores*, the film was expected to witness a sharp decline considering highly mixed reviews. We have seen such situations with almost all the down South biggies. However, a stronghold could be seen and it’s really a good sign. The Indian box office total now stands at 65-67 crores* (all languages) and 100 crores will be crossed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, recently the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 released a video clip that shows the two biggest icons of Indian cinema – Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – explaining that they are as eager as everybody else to watch the epic film. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of Thalaiva and Ulaganayagan’s fans.

