Vikram Vedha has managed to find a place amongst the Top-10 openers of Hrithik Roshan but that’s about it. The superstar has given quite a few big openers in his two-decade-plus career, with War hitting out of the park and Bang Bang, Krrish 3, and Agneepath been quite huge too with the first day in excess of 20 crores. However, post that the next best is Super 30 which was released in 2019 and brought in 11.83 crores, which shows a very big difference between this film and Agneepath. Then there are Kaabil and Kites which crossed the 10 crores mark too.

It was expected that Vikram Vedha would top all of these films at least and find itself to be next only to Agneepath. Also, had it started around the 15 crores mark then it would have also filled in the huge difference between that and Super 30.

That was not the case to be though as the film not just opened below Super 30 but also Kaabil, which is very surprising. In fact, the collections are just a little over Kites and that film had released more than a decade ago.

War – 53.35 crores

Bang Bang – 27.54 crores

Krrish 3 – 25.50 crores

Agneepath – 23 crores

Super 30 – 11.83 crores

Kaabil – 10.43 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.25 crores*

Kites – 10 crores

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8 crores

Krrish – 6 crores

In its lifetime, Vikram Vedha will do better than Kites [50 crores] but it has to be seen whether it manages to surpass Krrish which opened at 6 crores but then managed to grow from strength to strength to close at 72.16 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

