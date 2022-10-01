Vikram Vedha has surpassed Agent Vinod to find a place amongst the Top-5 opening days for Saif Ali Khan. The film is also his fifth double digit opener as right from Cocktail to Rangoon, the collections have ranged in 6-10 crores range. The actor has been around for three decades and while he has given successes at the box office over a period of time, big numbers haven’t come as regularly.

Interestingly though, he has played a character with grey shades in three out of his top five films. In Race 2 he was a quintessential Abbas-Mustan hero where the lines between a protagonist and an antagonist are blurred. In Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior he was the villain and in Vikram Vedha he has walked the thin line. All of these films have been two hero films with John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan respectively.

This is how Saif Ali Khan’s biggest openers look like:

Race 2 – 15.10 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 15.10 crores

Humshakals – 12.50 crores

Cocktail – 11 crores

Vikram Vedha – 10.25 crores*

Agent Vinod – 9.80 crores

Phantom – 8.46 crores

Love Aaj Kal – 8.25 crores

Race – 7 crores

Rangoon – 6.07 crores

The actor is reinventing himself and playing his age of late, which is a step in the right direction. Of course, Vikram Vedha was expected to be his third biggest opener ever as it was expected to surpass both Humshakals and Cocktail. In fact had luck been on its side then the first day could well have been above Race 2 and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior which occupy the joint No. 1 spot. However that has unfortunately not happened but with his next release Adipurush, this could well be on the cards.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. (All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

