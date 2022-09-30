In just three weeks, Brahmastra has crossed 250 crores mark at the box office and then gone a bit beyond as well. In the process, it has managed to find a place a place amongst the Top-15 Bollywood grossers of all time (ever since the creation of the 100 Crore Club) and is now next only to Kabir Singh [278.24 crores] and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior [280 crores]. To break into the Top-10, it would need to surpass both these films, something which looks quite challenging.

This is where Brahmastra finds itself in the list of the biggies:

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War- 318 crores

Padmaavat – 302.15 crores

Sultan – 301.50 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Brahmastra – 255.50 crores* (across all languages, and still playing)

There is a gap of over 20 crores between the Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer, and it would be hard to fill since Vikram Vedha has arrived this week. Moreover, in south there is PS1 and that would impact the Telugu and Tamil versions as well (albeit to a lesser degree since collections coming from these territories now are barely in lakhs). Also, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is further away by almost a couple of crores.

What Brahmastra is looking for is a miraculous fourth weekend which somehow manages to bring in 10 crores because only once that happens can the Ayan Mukerji directed fantasy action drama aspire to go past the 275 crores mark. It would be tough but then not impossible, and hence it would be eagerly observed where does this Karan Johar and Star Studios production eventually head for.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

