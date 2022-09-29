It’s 20 days since Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released in theatre. While the film is minting cash at the box office, have you ever wondered if the makers had differences while the film was made? Well, producer Karan Johar and director Ayan recently confirmed it happened and it lead to one of its top songs being re-shot.

Wondering which song Ayan had to rework? Well, it was Kesariya – sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. While the track faced extreme reactions upon its release, read on to know why Karan made the captain of the ship re-do it.

As reported by the Indian Express, it was during a recently held event at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji spoke about their differences while making Brahmastra. During their interaction, when asked whether the pair disagreed on some aspects of the movie, both Karan and Ayan admitted there were some portions that they had some discussions over.

Elaborating about the same, Ayan Mukerji said, “There was stuff which Karan did not like. There was a big Kaali Puja sequence in Brahmastra. When you (Karan Johar) saw the sequence, you were very harsh. He really b*tched about it. I hope I am allowed to say that word.” In response to it, the Dharma head-honcho disagreed and said, “I never did that. I said that the scene was very terrible and I said I think you need to re-shoot it. And there was actually, and we can say it now, Kesariya was shot in another way.”

He continued, “Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune and melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently.”

Check out the Kesariya here – and while at it, let us know if you would have liked to see the original where Ranbir Kapoor is dancing.

