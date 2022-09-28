Priyadarshan happens to be one of the finest directors in the country and has given us some of the most incredible films in the history of Hindi cinema. Films like Her Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Hungama live rent-free in our heads and have become cult Indian films over the years. In a recent interview, the director confirmed that Hulchul 2, and the original film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This year in August, the director released the sequel of his film Hungama which starred Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film failed to garner an audience at the box office and didn’t have a successful run in the theatres. In the latest interview, the director also spilled the beans on working with Akshay Kumar.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan opened up on Hulchul 2 and said, “Yes yes, there is a plan but not yet confirmed. We have just decided that we will make it, but nothing else has been decided as yet. I am making a South film now.”

Hulchul happens to be a cult comedy and was released in 2004. The film was a hit and had a successful run in the theatres.

When asked about doing a film with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan told the publication, “My film with him is on the scripting stage. A few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing have happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him.”

We can’t wait for the official announcement from the celebrated director.

