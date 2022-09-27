A lot has happened ever since Neha Kakkar released her rendition version of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song, Maine Payal Hai Chankai. It not only brought a lot of backlash from netizens but the veteran singer expressed her disappointment too using some harsh words like “mujhe bas ulti aani baki thi.” Scroll below to know their equation amid the latest Indian Idol 13 episode featuring the duo.

Falguni during a recent interview mentioned that she did not know the importance of owning music rights. If she did, she would have definitely slapped a legal suit against Neha over her remix version of her original classic. The new song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid all the drama, eyebrows were raised when Neha Kakkar and Falguni Patha were seen in the latest episode of Indian Idol 13. Many began speculating if it was just a publicity stunt but the truth remains altogether different!

A source close to Hindustan Times reveals, “This particular segment was shot during the auditions round. It was shot in August. The timing is all coincidental. They shot the chunk for Navratri. In fact, at that time, Neha and Falguni were quite cordial. Currently, Neha doesn’t even wish to talk about Falguni and was quite clear that she won’t promote the particular episode or talk about what it was like to have Falguni on the sets.”

Falguni Pathak’s team even confirmed that the particular Indian Idol 13 episode was shot on August 20.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar shared a cryptic Instagram story reacting to the backlash around O Sajna. She seems to have taken a dig at Falguni as she wrote, “If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me.. makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I’m sorry to inform them that I’m too blessed to have bad days. This God’s child is always happy coz God himself is keeping me happy.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Nikki Tamboli Is Unfazed By Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy As She Oozes Oomph In A Deep-Neck Gown Flaunting Her Assets, Netizens Troll, “Sukesh Ka Bag Lauta Do Please”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram