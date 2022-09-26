Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar released her new song ‘O Sajna’, which is a remake of singer Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai from the 90s, almost a week ago. The song featured Neha along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma.

While Neha’s fans liked it, there were many people who blasted the singer for spoiling their childhood memory. Several netizens aren’t happy with the singer’s latest track. People have been brutally slamming the singer for ‘spoiling their childhood’ by remaking the iconic song.

Amidst this, a user tried to mix Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah into Neha Kakkar’s song. The hit sitcom has served as the fodder for several memes for the netizens. Dialogues of iconic characters Jhethalal ‘Chup Kar saathvi fail’ and Dayaben’s ‘Hey Maa Mataji’ are often used by the netizens.

Take a look at the video below:

Neha Kakkar launched her song ‘O Sajna’ track with great fanfare at a grand college festival in Mumbai. During the launch event, she said that she had a blast singing and filming the music video. She said that the song is fun, energetic, and vibrant and she was confident people are going to love it. However, the prevailing memes are painting a different story.

The song is directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by T-Series. The song marks a collaboration of Neha Kakkar, composer Tanishk Bagchi, and lyricist Jaani.

On the other hand, Dhanashree Verma had the best experience shooting for O Sajna with Neha Kakkar. She tagged the singer as a “sister” on set. “Hoping our bond reflects in our dynamics onscreen,” she said. For Priyank Sharma, O Sajna brought back so many memories of him as he remembered listening to it as a kid.

