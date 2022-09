Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak’s iconic number ‘Maine Payal Hai’, who wishes to take legal action against the Bollywood singer.

The 53-year-old singer told PinkVilla that she is happy to see her fans’ love for the original song, which was originally released in 1999. “I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings,” Falguni said.

Falguni Pathak also shared that she wasn’t approached by the makers of ‘O Sajna’, Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine Payal Hai’.

According to Pinkvilla, Falguni Pathak re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Kakkar. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said: “I wish I could but the rights are not with me.”

When further asked if the makers or Kakkar tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said: “No.”

Neha’s song features Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma alongside her. The track has over 18 million views on YouTube. Fans from across the globe have been slamming Neha and the production house for ruining the iconic song. Falguni Pathak also took to her Instagram stories and shared fans’ reaction taking a subtle dig at Neha.

