Neha Kakkar often becomes the part of controversies intentionally or unintentionally. Every time the singer releases a new song, it becomes headlines in no time surrounding a controversy. Now, her latest single titled ‘O Sajna’ is receiving backlash as it happens to be a rendition of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ and even the original singer took a dig at Neha on her Instagram stories. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Neha’s song features Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma and the song has over 18 million views on YouTube. Fans across the globe are now slamming Neha for ruining this iconic song by Falguni on social media and reacting to it. Pathak also took to her Instagram stories and shared fans’ reaction taking a subtle dig at Neha.

Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Sajna’ was released on September 19th, 2022 and featured Priyanka Sharma’s sizzling chemistry with both Neha and Dhanashree Verma. Netizens are now reacting on social media and criticising Neha for ruining this 90s iconic song.

Take a look at Neha’s song here:

Do check out the comments on the video and you’ll get the idea of how pissed Falguni Pathak fans are at Neha Kakkar.

Now, Falguni also took to her official Instagram handle where fans expressed their disheartenment over Kakkar’s new song. Take a look at a Twitter thread here which had screenshots of Pathak’s Instagram stories –

Falguni Pathak didn’t add anything on her own to the stories but in a subtle way, she conveyed her message to the fans and Neha Kakkar.

