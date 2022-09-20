Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved and most followed singers in Bollywood. The actress gained popularity at a very young age and continues to do so. The Kala Chashmah singer, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, often makes headlines for breaking down every single time during performances in reality shows. However, she is now making headlines for altogether different reasons.

The Indian Idol judge has become a hot topic of discussion ever since a video from her recent live performance went viral. Scroll down to know more about what we are talking about.

Neha Kakkar recently enthralled the audience during her recent live performance. In the now-viral video, she is seen crooning a Manali Trance song from The Shaukeens featuring Lisa Haydon. Soon after Neha begins to croon the other part of the song, the audience breaks into loud cheering. However, the singer was trolled as they thought that more than singing it sounded like she was moaning.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Dekha bachpan mein polio na pilane ka nateeja” while another said, “I can never stop cringing over this”

A third user said, “ye neha kakkar k gane ek din meri maut ka karan banege”

A few users also commented on the auto-tune and wrote “When u run out of autotune” and “Absence of autotune.”

Neha Kakkar was recently in the news when she broke her silence on being trolled time and again. She was quoted by the Times Of India saying, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

