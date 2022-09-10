Sony TV is all set to entertain their music-loving audiences with a new season of their singing reality show – Indian Idol 13. For the same, Neha Kakkar is back and a recent promo featuring her is out.

With the show going on air today, Saturday, September 10, the makers have been releasing several promo videos and this includes one featuring an old pal of Neha auditioning. Scroll below to check out their camaraderie and know how this reunion went

One of the many recently shared Indian Idol 13 promo shows sees Neha Kakkar looking shocked and surprised as she meete Lucknow’s, Vineet Singh. Neha while talking about Vineet – who walks on to the stage with a guitar, said “Mujhe se pehle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, aur wo us show ka star bana tha. To mai to judge nahi kar sakti aapko (Vineet had gone on a show where he emerged to be the star of the show. So I can’t judge you).”

Hearing Neha Kakkar’s words, Indian Idol 13 co-judge Vishal Dadlani is left surprised. The video shoons pans to the auditioner Vineet – who gets emotional as her starts sharing his story and praising Neha. Attempting to convince his old pal to judge him, Vineet is heard saying, “Neha has come to this level with her hard work, I want her also to judge me.”

Finally giving in, Neha Kakkar asks him to sing, saying, “Vineet, tu ga de (sing Vineet, sing).” Sharing the promo, the makers captioned it, “Judge Neha mile unke purane dost se! Vo bhi Indian Idol ke manch par! (Judge Neha meets her old friend on the stage of Indian Idol).” Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Along with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya will also be seen as the judges on Indian Idol 13.

