Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed and sought-after musicians of the film industry who has lately been on a roll with back-to-back releases. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and can often be seen in a variety of Punjabi and Hindi songs. According to a recent report, Rohanpreet was robbed from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and a case has already been registered by the police.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet got married through traditional Sikh and Hindu ceremonies in October 2020. Their wedding pictures were all over social media at that time and the function happened in the middle of the pandemic while most cities and states were still under a strict lockdown. The couple has been quite active on social media, ever since, sharing adorable pictures and videos, expressing their affection for each other.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by ANI, Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohanpreet Singh was robbed at a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh as a few of his personal belongings went missing from his room. The singer lost a diamond ring and a smartwatch, amongst others and a further investigation on the case is being carried out by the Mandi police.

The Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, shed some light on the gravity of the situation and confirmed that a case has already been registered. “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.”, she said.

What do you think about such robbery incidents in Bollywood? Are they becoming more frequent? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda & Cast Look Promising In Teaser Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube