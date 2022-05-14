Ankita Jain married the love of her life Vicky Jain last year. They also made their big Television debut as a couple with Smart Jodi. Many wouldn’t know but they have been in a long-distance relationship for a while now. The Pavitra Rishta actress is now opening up about the difficulties and struggles because of the same. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Ankita was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They broke up the same year they planned to tie the knot. In 2019, the beauty confirmed her relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. The duo tied the knot last year in presence of close friends and family members.

Talking about their relationship, Ankita Lokhande told ETimes TV, “This long-distance relationship is not everyone’s cup of tea frankly. We got married recently but we have been in a long-distance relationship even before it. Vicky stays in Bilaspur, so pehle pehle theek lagta tha… that he would come to meet me for sometime and would return. But since the time we have got married this long-distance relationship has become quite difficult.”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “Roz ke aise moments hote hain life ke where I want him to be with me. Main jab raat ko sone jaaun, mere paas mera pati hona chahiye. I just want to lie down on his shoulders. Iski ab itni aaddat hai na mujhe ab. (she holds his hands tightly) and this is very important. I feel proud because of this bond.”

Well, we hope Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande could find a mid-way to stay together!

