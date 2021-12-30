It has been a while that Neha Kakkar has been witnessing trolls for her weight gain. The singer along with husband Rohanpreet Singh and family even created a video addressing the pregnancy rumours. But it seems a certain section is still finding it hard to come to terms with the changes in her body. Scroll below for all the details!

It was back in November when reports surfaced on the internet that Neha and Rohanpreet are expecting their first child. Reacting to the same, the Coca Cola singer had said in a video, “I admit that I have gained some weight around my tummy but not so much that I look pregnant! I can be a little chubby. Right now, I am just a little chubby, that does not mean I am pregnant.”

In the latest spotting, Neha Kakkar was seen alongside husband Rohanpreet Singh at the airport. They were reportedly heading for a concert in Goa on the occasion of New Year’s. The singer opted for a lilac colour loose dress and paired it up with white sneakers.

One could visibly see that Neha Kakkar has gained some extra pounds. But netizens began bombarding the social media platforms with trolls. Some even compared her to Bharti Singh.

A user wrote, “Chota sardar aayega”

Another wrote, “At first I thought she’s pregnant”

A comment read, “For a fraction of second i thought she is Bharti Singh”

“Bharti Singh lite,” another shared.

“At first I thot she’s Bharti,” a user mentioned.

“So fat?” questioned another.

Have a look at the look carried by Neha Kakkar below:

It looks like trolls won’t let go off Neha Kakkar despite the million lectures on body positivity!

