TV actor Zain Imam talks about his recent visit to Ajmer Sharif Dargah while shooting a sequence in Rajasthan for the upcoming romantic thriller ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’. Zain will be seen as a businessman and tech genius.

This series features Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija in pivotal roles.

Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor Zain Imam says: “There cannot be a better start to the new year than visiting the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. I always wanted to come to visit the holy shrine and I am so happy that I finally did.”

The ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ star Zain Imam further shares about his experience of visiting the holy shrine of Ajmer Sharif to seek blessings.

“It was a surreal experience as we bowed and prayed for the show and the well-being of friends and family in the coming year. I am very excited and having a great time shooting in Rajasthan. The promos of the show are looking very promising, and I hope the viewers like it too,” the actor adds.

Zain Imam starrer ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’ will air soon on Colors.

