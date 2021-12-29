Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the longest-running sitcoms in Indian television history. Yes, the show has seen several major changes over the years, but has been successful in keeping its fan base intact. One such major change was Nehha Pendse replacing Saumya Tandon.

It was last year, Saumya shocked one and all by announcing her exit from the show. Once while replying to her follower on Instagram, Saumya said she was ‘bored’ with the character, thus left the show.

Post Saumya Tandon’s exit, Nehha Pendse took over the character of Anita Mishra. As expected, the actress met with mixed reception for the first few episodes. Many even claimed that Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain might witness a downfall. However, things have changed drastically as fans have accepted Nehha as their new ‘gori mem’.

As per the report in News18, Nehha Pendse recently spoke about how she has successfully carved her space in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She said, “It started with obviously, a lack of acceptance, which was very much expected. Few people accepted me right away, while there was a chunk that did not. But television is a matter of habit.”

“If you are used to seeing an artist playing a particular character for good five years, it’s difficult to replace that mindset immediately. But now that I’ve been consistently in the show for almost 10 months, there is a shift. Definitely, there is an acceptance, and that’s how television operates,” Nehha added explaining how it takes time for audience to accept major changes in their favourite characters.

Well, we’re glad that Nehha Pendse has finally built her own fan base, and is entertaining fans with her chemistry with Aasif Sheikh and other actors.

