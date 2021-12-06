Saumya Tandon is a popular television personality and has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. The actress was last seen in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and played the role of Anita Bhabi. Now, in a new comment on Instagram, while replying to a fan, Saumya opened up on leaving the show and revealed the real reason behind quitting BJGPH. Scroll below to read the scoop.

There were a lot of rumours doing the rounds on the internet when Saumya made her exit from the show but the actress remained silent on the same.

Saumya Tandon played the role of Anita Bhabi on Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai for five long years before quitting the show in April this year. Her exit came as a shock to all her fans and eventually, Nehha Pendse filled in her shoes.

Saumya Tandon’s role in BJGPH was super popular among her fans and in a recent interview with India Express, she opened up on quitting the show.

The actress gained some amazing friendships from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai but believed it was time for her to move on and explore different content categories. Saumya considers herself a thinking actor and doesn’t believe in getting seen on television every day.

Back then, the actress couldn’t justify her exit from the show when the media made a brouhaha around her exit from the show but revealed it was painful to read all the speculative articles.

Besides, Saumya Tandon is currently vacationing in London and has been giving a glimpse of the same on her Instagram account.

Recently, the beauty shared a lovely picture from her trip with a caption that read, “In love with the sky colour, the clouds, and the magnificent ship. And read about it : (I read on net too 😊) HMS Belfast is a museum ship, originally a light cruiser built for the Royal Navy, and now permanently moored on the River Thames next to Tower Bridge. The ship encourages visitors to come aboard, explore all 9 of the historic decks and hear the personal stories of the crew who lived and served on board.”

A fan reacted to her picture and commented, “Why did you leave Bhahi Jee Ghar Pe Hai?” Replying to the fan, Saumya Tandon commented, “Got bored of doing the same character for 5 years”.

