Fans are missing Saumya Tandon ever since she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actress, surprisingly, made her exit in the later part of 2020. She left when her character of Anita Mishra was at its peak.

Having enough experience in her kitty, Saumya always tried different genres and roles. From hosting a game show, comedy show to taking lead in a sitcom, the actress did it all. But what’s next for her after quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai? Seems like, she’s in no hurry!

Saumya Tandon opened up about her plans and future projects while talking to Hindustan Times. She said, “It is like an accent training workshop, and then other things. That is something I want to do. Of course, my family will be there, so I will get to be with them, that’s the plan. I am just waiting for some formalities to finish,” while revealing of taking up an acting course in London.

“What I feel is that for me, the need of being in front of the camera every single day is not there anymore. There was a time when you were not working for a month or two months, and you would just feel insecure, thinking ‘oh I have to get back’. For me, what’s more important now is that even if I do one project a year, they have to be good ones,” Saumya Tandon shared why she decided to take up a course.

Speaking about her future projects, Saumya said, “I don’t want to take up anything at this point of my life, which I am not very convinced about. There was something I had liked, but it kept getting delayed unfortunately because of the times we are in. Apart from that, what’s keeping me busy is I have one-two online commitments, hosting events, and then some social media engagements, no long-term project.”

