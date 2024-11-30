Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms and has been running successfully for years now. Apart from its highly entertaining content, the show has also been in the news for some controversies in the past. The biggest controversy was Shilpa Shinde’s sudden exit from the show, shocking fans. Aasif Sheikh once shared his thoughts about the same. Here’s a throwback to it!

Directed by Shashank Bali and Rajan Waghdhare, this Indian sitcom’s journey started on March 2, 2015. Within a few episodes, it started building its fan base and rose to immense popularity. The show made a special place in the hearts of the viewers due to its quirky content and jokes, most of which are suitable for a mature audience.

In the first year of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s run, Shilpa Shinde played a crucial role in drawing the audience. Her portrayal of Angoori was loved by the masses. Even her catchphrase “Sahi pakde hai!” became widely popular. One can say that the character of Angoori was a breakthrough role for the actress. However, everyone was shocked when she decided to quit the show despite such a success.

In 2016, Shilpa Shinde decided to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai owing to a contract issue related to the show. She was against signing the exclusivity contract, as she couldn’t take up other projects while doing Bhabiji. After a disagreement on this issue, she quit the show.

Back in 2020, while talking to Lucknow Times, Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti, spoke about the matter. He said, “We were not aware of what went wrong between the director, producer, and the actor. The reason I did not speak about the issue was that I prefer minding my own business. Moreover, I did not take a stand for Shilpa as I felt she had not taken the right stand. What is an actor’s commitment when they sign a show? It is towards the show. Bhabiji is the only silver lining in Shilpa’s career.”

Meanwhile, soon after Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre came on board to play Angoori. Shubhangi has been successfully essaying the character since 2016.

