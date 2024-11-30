Bigg Boss 18 is going to have a mid-week eviction this week. At the beginning of the week, Bigg Boss announced that there would be two eliminations this time: one from the new wild card contestants and one from the nominated contestants.

Wild card entrants Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra were in danger and were tasked with forming the maximum number of connections in the house. The one with the fewest connections with the fellow houseguests was going to be evicted. The housemates have made their decision.

Aditi Mistry Reportedly Eliminated from Bigg Boss 18

According to reports on social media, Aditi Mistry has been evicted from the house. The housemates were asked to choose the wild card contestant with the fewest connections or friends, and they seemingly chose Aditi.

Aditi, along with Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra, entered the Bigg Boss 18 house just last week. While there were high hopes from the three, Aditi could have made her presence felt in the show. One of the few times she grabbed the limelight was when she tried to push Avinash Mishra in the pool jokingly and tore his shirt, which sparked a controversy.

One More Elimination will Take Place in Bigg Boss 18 This Week

Bigg Boss 18 will have a double eviction this week. After Aditi Mistry, another contestant from the nominated housemates will be shown the door. The nominated contenders include Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Bagga, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen Khan.

Meanwhile, the competition is intense as some trendy names have already been eliminated from the house, including Nyra Banerjee, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Muskan Bamne. Aditi’s elimination will likely be shown in the Friday episode, while the subsequent eviction will occur during Weekend Ka Vaar.

