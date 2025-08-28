Ever since its premiere in December 2020, Bridgerton has continued to win over the audience with its characters, storylines, costumes, the lead pairs, and background scores. The third season concluded in 2024 but fans are already looking forward to the fourth season.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who led the second season and portray Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, remain fan favorites. Did you know when Bridgerton 2 finished filming in 2021, Bailey and Ashley had to pay for the wrap-up party of their season? Scroll down to learn more!

Jonathan Bailey-Simone Ashley Paid For Bridgerton Season 2 Wrap Party

Once filming was over, the cast of Bridgerton 2 expected a wrap party, as they were accustomed to in the first season. However, Netflix allegedly could not arrange a proper wrap-up party, which led to Bailey and Ashley taking matters into their own hands. The duo decided to host a bowling after-party for the cast and crew of the popular Regency drama series.

Daily Mail said the get-together was named “Let’s go boozy bowling” and featured a champagne reception. According to the source, Netflix only offered a few sandwiches to the cast in honor of the filming wrapping up. But Bailey and Ashley had other plans and hosted a party that went on until 2 A.M. in the morning. It also featured a photo booth courtesy of Simone Ashley, who joined the Bridgerton cast in the second season.

Apart from the hosts, paparazzi also spotted Adjoa Andoh, who plays the much-loved Lady Agatha Danbury, in attendance. The cast members had reportedly named their group “Bridgergang” after the Netflix show’s name, Bridgerton. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley were seen leaving All-Star Lanes in West London after the fun get together they hosted and paid for.

Daily Mail further reported that Jonathon Bailey had asked everyone not to post pictures from the event on social media platforms. Only a select few crew members, particularly the contracted ones, were invited to the event. After the news went public, Bridgerton fans called out Netflix for failing to organize the wrap-up event.

Will Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Appear On Bridgerton Season 4?

Bailey and Ashley returned for the third season of Bridgerton and are confirmed to return for season 4, which will be led by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. The duo will reprise their roles of Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, per Netflix.

Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley On The Work Front

Bailey is currently enjoying the success of Jurassic World Rebirth, in which he starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali. He is also set to reprise his role as Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the 2024 musical fantasy Wicked. Meanwhile, Ashley starred in Picture This, which was released in March 2025 and is currently in the process of recording her debut album. She is also reported to be appearing in Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Tempting Madness.

