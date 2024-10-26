Dearest gentle reader, we’re excited as Bridgerton season 4’s officially confirmed! That’s right, Regency-era romance is set to sweep us off our feet once more, thanks to Netflix, Chris Van Dusen, and the brilliant Shonda Rhimes.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton’s become a pop culture phenomenon, and it’s not hard to see why. Season 3, part 1 raked in 2.76B minutes of viewing time in the U.S. alone! As fans swoon over the latest season, we can’t help but wonder about the next installment.

Benedict Bridgerton: The Bohemian Heartthrob

So, when can we expect to see our beloved characters back? Well, an official release date is still a mystery. On Sept. 16, 2024, Netflix teased us, revealing that production was officially underway. Filming kicked off at Shepperton Studios outside of London, where the season 4 leads, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, have already posed for promotional photos.

What can we expect from this new chapter? According to Thompson, who plays Benedict, the scripts are nothing short of “dynamite.” He hints at a storyline that promises to weave the classic fairy tale elements we adore with the realities of the world. “It’s a twist on Cinderella,” he shared, igniting our imaginations. How could we resist the magic of masquerade balls and unexpected romances?

As we eagerly await this romantic rollercoaster, it’s worth noting that the series aims to speed up its release schedule. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, expressed her desire to put seasons out more quickly, although filming and editing take time. So, while we’re ready to dive back into the Ton, it might still be a bit of a wait. But hey, what’s a little rewatch of the previous seasons to keep our spirits up?

Meet the New Faces of Bridgerton Season 4

Now, onto the cast! Most of our beloved Bridgertons are set to return, including Luke Newton (Colin), Claudia Jessie (Eloise), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet). However, there’s some uncertainty about whether Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) and Simone Ashley (Kate) will appear—given their busy schedules with upcoming projects like Wicked.

Adding a sprinkle of fresh faces, we’ll see Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Benedict’s new love interest. This resourceful maid, forced to navigate the tricky waters of high society, adds a new layer of intrigue. Netflix described Sophie’s journey: “Despite working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton, her life takes a dramatic turn at a masquerade ball.”

But that’s not all! Harry Potter star Katie Leung joins the cast as Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-widowed mother on the hunt to marry off her daughters. With characters like Araminta, Rosamund (Isabella Wei), and Posy (Michelle Mao) shaking things up, the stakes have never been higher in the marriage mart!

As we prep to swoon over Benedict’s escapades and romantic entanglements, one thing’s clear: Bridgerton season 4 is poised to be one helluva journey.

