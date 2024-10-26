Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance has been performing phenomenally at the box office in India and the film on its second day has hit a total ticket sales of almost 1 lakh by 10 PM. The film already opened at 5.50 crore on the opening day in India, registering the best opening of the franchise.

Venom: The Last Dance Day 2 Ticket Sales

On the second day, Tom Hardy’s film registered a ticket sale of almost 1.05 lakh on day 2 by 10 PM, much higher than the ticket sales registered on the opening day at the same time, which was around 80K.

As High As 9K Tickets Per Hour!

The ticket sales on the second day at the ticket window picked up a better pace, selling as many as 9540 tickets per hour till 9 PM. By 10 PM, the total ticket sales reached 1.05 lakh, and it might push to a much better figure for the 24-hour cycle.

Venom 3 Day 1 VS Day 2 Ticket Sales

By 9 PM, the ticket sales on day 2 were almost 33% higher than the ticket sales on day 1 by 9 PM. The total ticket sales on

About Venom: The Last Dance

Rated 6.2 on IMDb, the film is currently trending at number 31 in the list of top 100 films trending globally on the platform. The official synopsis of the film, directed by Kelly Marcel, says, “Eddie and Venom, on the run, face pursuit from both worlds. As circumstances tighten, they’re compelled to make a heart-wrenching choice that could mark the end of their symbiotic partnership.”

