After the tremendous success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is geared up for his next biggie, The RajaSaab. The film is scheduled to be released next year. Now, in an interesting development, it is learned that Kamal Haasan’s biggie is also arriving on the same date as The RajaSaab, thus making it the clash of the titans at the box office. Keep reading to know more details!

A couple of days ago, on Prabhas‘ birthday, the makers unveiled a new motion poster of the film featuring the actor in a different look. With the new motion poster, the makers reinstated that their biggie is arriving on April 10, 2025. Reportedly, after Yash’s Toxic shifted its release, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 grabbed the same date. But now, it is learned that Akshay’s film might move ahead. So, it was basically a clean run for the Baahubali star, from north to south.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life might set April 10 as the release date, making it the first biggest summer release for Kollywood in 2025. So, if things turn out to be true, we will see a high-voltage box office battle between Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Interestingly, despite a clash, both The RajaSaab and Thug Life have the potential to open strong in their respective markets. While Prabhas will flex his stardom primarily in Telugu states, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s duo will shine in Tamil Nadu. Both films might enjoy support from the rest of the Indian regions. In the overseas, both these biggies will hit it out of the park, considering the buzz.

If all goes well, both The RajaSaab and Thug Life could bring a cumulative collection of 200 crores gross at the worldwide box office on April 10. This might go even higher if the promotional material and trailer turn out to be really good.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 14: Despite 63% Drop From Week 1, Rajkummar Rao’s Film Makes Impressive 31% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News