Kajol’s Maa is slow but steady at the Indian box office. It is having to deal with multiple competitors like Sitaare Zameen Par and Maalik. Unfortunately, the mythological horror has lost the race against Metro In Dino. Scroll below for day 17 update!

Maa Box Office Collection Day 17

As per estimates, Maa added 65 lakhs to the kitty on day 17. It witnessed an 8% jump compared to 60 lakhs earned on the previous day. The reviews were mixed because of which the word-of-mouth weakened overtime.

The 17-day total at the Indian box office stands at around 39.22 crore net, which is approximately 46.27 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Maa below:

Week 1: 28.13 crores

Week 2: 9.53 crores

Day 15: 31 lakhs

Day 16: 60 lakhs

Day 17: 65 lakhs

Total: 39.22 crores

Maa vs Metro In Dino Box Office

For a long time, Maa was chasing the lifetime collections of The Diplomat (40.73 crores) to enter the 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Unfortunately, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino won the race in only 10 days as it grossed 41.59 crores and stole the #10 spot.

Kajol’s film could not even touch the 1 crore mark during the weekend. The box office run has reached its saturation, so surpassing Metro In Dino will be impossible now. Given the current scenario, Maa will conclude its theatrical journey within the 42-43 crore range.

Son Of Sardaar 2 storm incoming!

There are already plethora of releases at the ticket windows. While Maa is already struggling to hold its fort, Son Of Sardaar 2 is arriving on July 25, 2025. Ajay Devgn starrer is most likely going to push his wife Kajol’s film and his own production out of theatres.

Maa Box Office Summary (16 days)

India net: 39.22 crores

India gross: 45.51 crores

