John Abraham’s The Diplomat has finally found love on Netflix, and after a lukewarm start in its debut week, the political thriller continues to give up its spot, which has been claimed in the top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix last week!

Number 1 Film In 4 Countries

Helmed by Shivam Nair, John Abraham‘s film is trending at the number 1 spot in four countries on Netflix in the top 10 non-English films of the week – India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. It is, however, roaring in the top 10 non-English films of the week on Netflix in 15 countries.

As per the data by Netflix from May 19 to May 25, The Diplomat in its third week, garnered a viewership of 2.4 million on Netflix against 5.4 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘Exterritorial’ at number 1 this week.

Check out three-week viewership of the thriller, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: NA | Didn’t find a spot in the global top 10

Week 2: 5.2 million | 11.5 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Week 3: 2.4 million | 5.4 million viewing hours | Rank 10

Total: 7.6 million views

Pushes Chhaava Out Of The Top 5 Hindi Films

John Abraham’s The Diplomat has already found a spot in the top 5 most viewed Bollywood films of 2025 on Netflix. It has pushed Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava out of the top 5. Chhaava garnered a viewership of 5.5 million views in two weeks on Netflix.

Check out the top 5 most viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release, as per the current available data!

Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million

Deva: 8.7 Million

Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million

The Diplomat: 7.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

