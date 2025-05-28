Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s first collaboration, titled Garam Masala, was a gigantic success. Akshay and John’s chemistry was lauded immensely by the fans, and the film turned out to be one of Priyadarshan’s biggest successes in Hindi cinema.

While the movie might have achieved success, Akshay Kumar found himself in hot water due to a controversy. The Khiladi actor was accused of editing John Abraham’s portions in the movie, in order to highlight himself. In fact, that was a time when Kumar was time and again blamed for chopping out parts of his co-actors’ portions in the movie.

However, according to Priyadarshan, there was no merit in these baseless rumors. In a conversation with entertainment website Rediff in 2005, the ace director simply brushed off these rumors, saying that they were nothing but a figment of the imagination of journalists. He remarked that in his entire film career, he has never allowed actors to dictate him.

“Am I an idiot to let one of my actors make my film for me? This is nothing but a figment of a troublesome journalist’s imagination. It may be some people’s idea of publicity, not mine. I’ve been around for too long to let actors dictate to me,” Indian Express quoted Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan Said Akshay Kumar Never Tried To Chop-Off John Abraham’s Portions In Garam Masala

He further said that Akshay never ventured into John’s territory nor had any grievance against the Khiladi actor. “Akshay never showed the slightest inclination to invade John’s territory. In fact, I’ve been in touch with John. Not once has he expressed any grievance against Akshay. So who are these people spreading these rumours?” Priyadarshan said.

Garam Masala was released on Diwali with another Priyadarshan movie, Kyon Ki, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. However, the comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Paresh Rawal outpaced Salman’s movie by miles. Made on a budget of around Rs. 17 crore, Garam Masala went on to collect around Rs. 54.65 crore at the box office. The movie also fetched Akshay the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

The Khiladi actor went on to collaborate with Priyadarshan in four movies: Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Out of these, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a big hit, and over the years, the film has attained a cult status.

What’s Next Between Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan?

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are teaming up for their fifth project, a horror comedy called Bhoot Bangla. The film has begun shooting and is expected to be released in April of next year.

