Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s Housefull is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. Now, Housefull 5 is gearing up for release this year, and the makers have finally released its much-awaited trailer. After a teaser and three songs, the fans were long prepared to witness more in the trailer. Keep scrolling for more.

Housefull 5 trailer review: It’s an entertaining chaos!

The upcoming film’s trailer is three minutes and fifty-three seconds long, and it tactfully showcases all the major characters or, shall I say, players of the film. Almost all the actors appear in this official trailer, from Dino Morea to Fardeen Khan and even Nana Patekar.

Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan go by the name Jolly, creating major chaos as people are unsure who the real son of Papa Ranjeet is. Others are tasked with finding the real heir to Ranjeet’s will, but amid that, there is a murder. Akshay, Abhishek, and Riteish are the prime suspects, but the chaos does not end there; their girlfriends get mixed, followed by more chaos and Nana Patekar‘s smashing entry. A lot has been shown in the trailer of Housefull 5, and then again, a lot more stays a big mystery.

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh look in top form – a treat for Housefull lovers!

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have been the two strong pillars of the Housefull franchise, and seeing them together is always a treat. This is once again established in Housefull 5’s trailer. There will not be a single dull moment in the theatres when this laugh riot will be playing on the screens, and that is clearly established in the trailer.

Boasts of a powerful cast

The male actors are and have always been the prime focus of this franchise, and they are giving 100% once again. In the trailer itself, the ensemble cast looks very promising, and that is what to be expected as it includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Johnny Lever, Chitrangada Singh along with Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Jaqueline Fernandez.

They are all great at comedy, and the viewers ought to go on one of the funniest rides with this upcoming Housefull movie.

Backed by high production value, impactful BGM and funny one-liners!

A few of the film songs were released previously, and among them, Laal Pari has struck a chord with the viewers. Coming to the trailer, the signature background music of the franchise has been used once again. It gives it a nostalgic touch. Apart from that, the other background music elevates the situational comedies and makes them intriguing whenever something mysterious is highlighted in the trailer.

The Housefull movies have always maintained a vibrant color palette with larger-than-life sets. Housefull 5 is set on a cruise ship, and it is royally grand-looking. The dialogues are catchy but not that noteworthy, but Jackie Shroff saying ‘Chhoti Bachchi Hai Kya’ is the highlight for me. It is the kind of movie that will undoubtedly have some memorable lines, but it mostly offers body humor and situational comedy, which, when done right, results in a blockbuster.

More about Housefull 5

Housefull 5 has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani, written by Farhad Samji and the director himself. The screenplay is by Sajid Nadiadwala. The fifth installment is produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan. It will be released on June 6.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jarann Trailer Review: Amruta Subhash In This Marathi Thriller Delivers A Masterclass On How To Scare In A Horror Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News